Florida State tops rival Florida in softball

Seminoles 5, Gators 3
(Credit: Florida State University Athletics)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 27, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University softball team defeated in-state rival Florida 5-3 Wednesday evening at JoAnne Graf Field on the campus of FSU.

Florida State trailed Florida 3-2 entering the bottom of the fourth inning and during the frame, the Seminoles scored three runs to take a 5-3 lead.

Josie Muffley had a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning to give FSU a 4-3 lead.

FSU scored its fifth run on a fielder's choice.

Mack Leonard had an RBI single in the first inning, while Katie Dack added an RBI double in the second inning for the Seminoles.

Reagan Walsh hit a solo home run in the top of the third to give the Gators a 3-2 lead. Walsh finished with two RBI in the game.

Makenna Reid got the start in the circle for Florida State (40-8) and went three innings, gave up three runs, but only an earned run, a hit, and struck out three Gator batters in the no decision.

Ali DuBois pitched 1 1/3 innings and posted three strikeouts to be credited for the win, while Kathryn Sandercock pitched 2 2/3 innings and secured two strikeouts for the save.

Up next, Florida State travels to South Bend, Indiana to take on Atlantic Coast Conference foe Notre Dame for the three-game series beginning Friday, while Florida (32-15) begins a three-game Southeastern Conference series in Gainesville against Ole Miss beginning Friday.

