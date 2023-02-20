Florida State tops Louisiana, loses to Alabama at Clearwater Softball Invitational

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team ended its time at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Sunday with games against Louisiana-Lafayette and Alabama.

Florida State 10, Louisiana 2: The seventh ranked Seminoles (9-2) defeated the No. 22 ranked Ragin' Cajuns in a game that ended in six innings via the eight run lead rule Sunday afternoon at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Florida State led the majority of the game as it scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, four runs in the second, and five more runs in the sixth inning.

Louisiana (5-5) scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Mack Leonard paced FSU offensively as she went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI. Leonard hit a three run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Krystina Hartley went 2-for-2 with a three run home run in the second inning and three RBI, Kaley Mudge had two hits with an RBI, while Kaia LoPreste added a hit with an RBI in the victory.

Allison Royalty got the start in the circle and pitched 5 2/3 innings, gave up four hits, two earned runs, two walks and registered four strikeouts to earn the win.

Kramer Eschete had two hits, while Laney Credeur and Victoria Valdez were each credited with an RBI for Louisiana.

Alabama 2, Florida State 1: The 15th ranked Crimson Tide (6-2) defeated the No. 7 ranked Seminoles (9-3) Sunday evening at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Alabama ended a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning with two runs.

Florida State scored a run in the top of the fifth inning.

Alabama's Kenleigh Cahalan and Bailey Dowling each had solo home runs, while Florida State's Jahni Kerr went 2-for-3 with a home run.

The finale at the invitational was dominated by pitching as Alabama's Montana Fouts pitched a complete game by going seven innings, scattered four hits, gave up an earned run and posted seven strikeouts for the win.

FSU's Kathryn Sandercock pitched 5 1/3 innings, gave up three hits, two earned runs and zero walks as she had a perfect game through three completed inning.

Makenna Reid pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief and did not give up a run.

Florida State returns to play Wednesday at 6 p.m. with a home game at the Seminole Softball Complex in Tallahassee against North Florida.