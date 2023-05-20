Florida State tops Central Florida, advances to NCAA softball tournament Tallahassee Regional Final

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team defeated Central Florida 5-1 Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Division I softball Tallahassee Regional tournament game at JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex.

With the win, the Seminoles (52-8) advance to Sunday's regional final round.

A win Sunday gives No. 1 seed Florida State the Tallahassee regional championship and a berth to the best-of-3 game Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.

As for Saturday's game, it was a scoreless game after two innings, but in the bottom of the third inning, No. 3 seed UCF (40-20) scored a run on an RBI single by Chloe Evans to take a 1-0 lead.

FSU responded in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI groundout, which tied the game 1-1.

FSU then scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Kaley Mudge's RBI double in the top of the seventh inning was part of a two-run frame for the Seminoles, which extended their lead to 5-1.

FSU's Kathryn Sandercock pitched 6 2/3 innings gave up eight hits, an earned run, two walks and posted six strikeouts in the win.

UCF's Sarah Willis pitched 4 1/3 innings, gave up two hits, three runs, two earned runs and posted three strikeouts in the loss.