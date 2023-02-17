Florida State tops Arizona in matchup of ranked softball teams in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University softball team defeated the University of Arizona 6-4 Thursday in the opening game of the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex.

The No. 7 ranked Seminoles (7-1) scored three runs in the second inning, two in the third inning and a run in the fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead over the No. 15 Wildcats (5-1).

Arizona rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to trim the deficit to 6-4.

Kaley Mudge led FSU as she had a hit with two RBI, Devyn Flaherty and Katie Dack each posted a hit with an RBI, while Mack Leonard and Kalei Harding each registered two hits in the win.

After the fourth, the Wildcats were unable to score.

In relief, Kathryn Sandercock pitched 4 2/3 innings in the circle and was credited with the win.

Allison Royalty got the start for FSU and pitched 1 1/3 innings, while Makenna Reid pitched an inning in the seventh inning to close out the game.

Olivia DiNardo had two hits with an RBI, Carlie Scupin registered a hit and an RBI, while Paige Dimler posted two hits for Arizona.

The Seminoles clash with No. 4 Arkansas at 1 p.m. Friday.