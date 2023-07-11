Florida State to induct nine people into FSU Athletics Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's Athletics Hall of Fame will induct nine new members on Friday, September 8th, including a pair of standouts from major league baseball and legendary women's basketball coach Sue Semrau.

Current Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and ESPN baseball announcer Eduardo Perez will be inducted with the 2023 Hall of Fame class for their careers as stars on Seminole baseball teams along with Semrau, the winningest coach in FSU women's basketball history, and a former national coach of the year award winner.

Jeffrey Boan/AP FILE - Florida Marlins hitting coach Eduardo Perez meets with the media prior to their baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Sun Life Stadium, Thursday, June 9, 2011, in Miami. Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN's “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts. (AP Photo/Jeffrey M. Boan, File)

The class will include: Seminole Track and Field star Ricardo Chambers who still holds school records 17 years after his last race, All-American Rodney Hudson who was a four-year star on the offensive line and one of the NFL all-time greats as well, star softball pitcher Leslie Malerich and soccer legends Tiffany McCarty and Kelly Rowland. Longtime FSU professor and women's athletics supporter Dr. Frances Cannon will be presented the Moore-Stone Award, posthumously.

2023 Hall of Fame Class

Name Sport Years Ricardo Chambers Track & Field 2005-2007 Pedro Grifol Baseball 1989-91 Rodney Hudson Football 2007-10 Leslie Malerich Softball 1999-02 Tiffany McCarty Soccer 2008-12 Eduardo Perez Baseball 1989-91 Kelly Rowland Soccer 2003-06 Sue Semrau Coaches and Administrator (women's basketball) 1998-2020 Dr. Frances Cannon Moore-Stone Award

The induction ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Dunlap Champions Club at Doak Campbell Stadium before the football home game against Southern Miss on Saturday. Go to Seminoles.com for more information on tickets.