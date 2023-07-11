Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Florida State to induct nine people into FSU Athletics Hall of Fame

Ceremony is set for Sept. 8
ACC Florida St NC State Basketball
Gerry Broome/AP
Florida State head coach Sue Semrau speaks with guard Sammie Puisis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game against North Carolina State at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
ACC Florida St NC State Basketball
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 18:05:14-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's Athletics Hall of Fame will induct nine new members on Friday, September 8th, including a pair of standouts from major league baseball and legendary women's basketball coach Sue Semrau.

Current Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and ESPN baseball announcer Eduardo Perez will be inducted with the 2023 Hall of Fame class for their careers as stars on Seminole baseball teams along with Semrau, the winningest coach in FSU women's basketball history, and a former national coach of the year award winner.

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball
FILE - Florida Marlins hitting coach Eduardo Perez meets with the media prior to their baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Sun Life Stadium, Thursday, June 9, 2011, in Miami. Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN's “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts. (AP Photo/Jeffrey M. Boan, File)

The class will include: Seminole Track and Field star Ricardo Chambers who still holds school records 17 years after his last race, All-American Rodney Hudson who was a four-year star on the offensive line and one of the NFL all-time greats as well, star softball pitcher Leslie Malerich and soccer legends Tiffany McCarty and Kelly Rowland. Longtime FSU professor and women's athletics supporter Dr. Frances Cannon will be presented the Moore-Stone Award, posthumously.

2023 Hall of Fame Class

NameSportYears
Ricardo ChambersTrack & Field2005-2007
Pedro GrifolBaseball1989-91
Rodney HudsonFootball2007-10
Leslie MalerichSoftball1999-02
Tiffany McCartySoccer2008-12
Eduardo PerezBaseball1989-91
Kelly RowlandSoccer2003-06
Sue SemrauCoaches and Administrator (women's basketball)1998-2020
Dr. Frances CannonMoore-Stone Award

The induction ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Dunlap Champions Club at Doak Campbell Stadium before the football home game against Southern Miss on Saturday. Go to Seminoles.com for more information on tickets.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming