FSU to combine College of Education and College of Health and Human Sciences

Florida State University announced Wednesday its College of Education and College of Health and Human Sciences will combine to position both colleges for future success.

The expansion is set to begin July 1 but the university said some shared services may take place at a faster pace as needed.

Jim Clark, who serves as the provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs, believes the realignment of the two units creates opportunities to support the research, teaching and service mission of the university through combined resources and expertise.

“By taking this action, we will create a strong single entity that is in the best interest of both colleges — today and far into the future,” said Clarke.

The expanded college will feature six academic units, which includes Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, Educational Psychology and Learning Systems, Human Development and Family Science, Nutrition and Integrative Physiology, Sport Management and the School of Teacher and Education.

Damon Andrew, dean of the College of Education and interim dean of the College of Health and Human Services, is set to serve as the inaugural dean of the combine college. According to the university, Andrew is excited for the new endeavor.

“During my time serving both colleges this academic year, I have noticed so many opportunities for collaboration and synergy that would benefit not only the many constituents in both colleges but society at large,” Andrew said. “I very much look forward to capitalizing on the increased opportunities for research, teaching and engagement that a combined college will be poised to provide.”

The expanded college may possibly receive a new name once a faculty committee recommends a name for approval by the President and Faculty Senate. Policies and procedures for the college will also be developed once Andrew appoints advisory task forces and work groups.

According to the university's press release, Clarke met with stakeholders from both colleges over the past few months, and they explored, along with other administrators, the idea of combining colleges.

President Richard McCullough fully supported the idea of the expansion after Clarke introduced the proposal to him.

One-time and recurring funding, invested by the university, are both set to support the transition.

According to FSU, it is anticipated that students in a combined college would have access to over $1 million in scholarship funding in the first year of operation.

