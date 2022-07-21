Florida State talks at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTXL) — Day one of the ACC Kickoff stated with teams from the Atlantic division, which means Florida State head coach Mike Norvell had his turn at the podium.

"I'm going to put no limits to what these guys can accomplish," he said of the Seminoles. "I have an unbelievable amount of confidence in them, but ultimately for us, it's about us showing up every single day and going to perform and to execute at that level, with an incredible level of consistency at that process."

He has a lot of confidence in this football team as they look ahead to the 2022 season. The Seminoles report for fall camp Tuesday. They open practice on Wednesday, an early start, but the Seminoles play early. The host Duquesne on August 27th.

The Seminoles fell short of a bowl game last season, finishing 5-7, but remember, this team started out 0-4. Coach talked about their response to that adversity, how this team grew, and how it shows promise for this season coming up.

"It's been an incredible off season," he said. "To see the growth and development of players, just the confidence that they've shown. You build confidence through work. You build confidence through experience. Even last year, in times of disappointing results, the believe and the buy in of where we're going has our players, has our coaches, has our entire program excited for what the future holds."

Norvell was joined by athletes Jordan Trais, Jammie Robinson and Fabien Lovett.