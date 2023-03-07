TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring practice number one is officially in the books for the Florida State football team, and according to head coach Mike Norvell, his guys were flying around on Monday and they were ready to get to work.

This team is fresh off the program's first ten win season since 2016. The Seminoles are fired up to get better, and if this team wants more success later this fall, they know that they have to do the little things over the next month.

Florida State taking "championship level" approach as spring practice begins

According to coach, it'll be all about having that right mindset to make that happen.

"I want every day that we step out, I don't care if we are in helmets, what we are doing, the approach has to be championship level of being your best," he said after practice. "There is going to be anxiety, there is going to be nerves, I mean, every player on this team, when we get to September, right before kickoff, you're going to have some butterflies that are going on. That is a great thing to have to work yourself too, when you are out on the practice field, and I thought we accomplished what we needed to accomplish."

The Seminoles have a lot of experience back, and this is a group that expects to compete not only in the ACC this upcoming fall, but for a national title as well. Even on this first day, this group saw a good step in the right direction.

"It was another opportunity to get back on the field with the boys," said quarterback Jordan Travis. "Every opportunity I have to get out here, to compete against my teammates, is a blessing from the man upstairs, so we have to grow every single year, grow every single day. We always talk about one percent better. The guys really focus on that, and for the guys that are still here, we just have to keep growing every single day."

The guys practice twice more this week before spring break. Their annual spring game is April 15th at 4:00.

