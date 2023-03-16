Florida State swept by Central Florida in two game baseball series

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University baseball team lost to the University of Central Florida 6-3 Wednesday night at Euliano Park.

With the loss, the visiting Seminoles dropped to 11-6 overall for the 2023 season, while the Knights improved to 12-5 with the victory and won both games of the two game series.

UCF held a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning and during the frame, the Knights scored five runs.

Florida State responded with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and a run in the top of the eighth inning.

James Tibbs III led the FSU offense as he had three hits, an RBI single in the fifth and a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Andrew Sundean led UCF at the plate with an RBI single, which scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jacob Marlowe pitched seven innings on the mound for UCF, gave up eight hits, two runs, an earned run, a walk and posted five strikeouts for the win.

Florida State returns to ACC action Friday as it hosts Boston College for a three game series.