Florida State sweeps Jacksonville in baseball doubleheader

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State (30-17) swept a doubleheader Tuesday against Jacksonville (24-23) at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Seminoles won game one 2-1 and game two 5-4, improving to 9-4 in one-run games.

Game 2 – FSU 5, JU 4

FSU posted a five-spot in the third inning to lock up the doubleheader sweep with a 5-4 victory in Tuesday’s nightcap.

Brock Mathis got the Seminoles on the board with a two-run ground-rule double against Blake Barquin (2-3). Jaime Ferrer got under the tag at the plate on Jackson Greene’s sacrifice bunt, Mathis scored on a wild pitch and Logan Lacey capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly that plated Greene.

Jackson Baumeister (1-2) earned his first career win in his first career start. He lasted 3.2 innings and struck out five batters, tying career-bests for both. He allowed one run before being relieved by Conner Whittaker, who struck out Jonah Diaz with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning.

Whittaker left with the bases loaded in the sixth inning when Davis Hare came in and recorded three outs without allowing a run. In the seventh, Jacksonville scored three runs and left the tying run at third base when Hare forced a grounder back to the mound.

Tyler Naumann started for the Dolphins and allowed two hits in two innings.

Game 1 – FSU 2, JU 1

James Tibbs’ two-run double in the fifth inning was all the offense needed as Florida State topped Jacksonville 2-1 in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Jonah Scolaro (2-3) pitched a career-high 4.1 innings of relief in the win.

Jacksonville scored its run in the first inning on Tommy Joseph’s two-out infield single. Ross Dunn started and notched just two outs, allowing a hit, walk and a hit batter.

Scolaro came in and got FSU out of the jam en route to five strikeouts, tying a season high. Davis Hare pitched a scoreless sixth inning and Wyatt Crowell earned his first career save with a scoreless seventh.

In the fifth, Colton Vincent and Jordan Carrion led off the inning with singles against Heston Mosley (2-3). After Brett Roberts’ sacrifice bunt moved the runners, Jacksonville went to the bullpen for Bryce Fisher. Tibbs’ sent Fisher’s fifth pitch high off the right field wall for his 12th double of the season and an FSU lead.

Alex Toral hit two singles in the contest, his third straight game with multiple hits.