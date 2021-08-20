Florida State "spirited" as fall camp continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team was hard at work Thursday morning, and after a few days of the young quarterbacks getting the majority of the snaps, the vets were back with the first team Thursday. McKenzie Milton led a two minute drill to a field goal at the beginning of practice, a spirited practice, according to head coach Mike Norvell, and that energy is what he said he loves to see.

"Our approach to practice, the competitiveness that we have, it is different," he said Thursday. "It is different than maybe what we experienced last year. These guys, they want to compete. Today, we were just in helmets, but they were flying around. I thought we got better today, but it was a good day all in all. We have to continue to learn that all the competitiveness in the world to have composure in the moment."

Florida State working towards that September 5th debut. Their next scrimmage is Sunday.