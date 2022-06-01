Florida State softball's Sydney Sherrill named Rawlings Gold Glove award winner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Sydney Sherrill has been named one of college softball’s nine inaugural Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners, presented by the NFCA.

For the third straight season, Sherrill was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, solidifying her as one of the best defenders in ACC history, if not the country. She was also named an NFCA Second Team All-American, the third All-American honor in her career.

She was a brick wall all season long at third base, earning a .975 fielding percentage and a perfect fielding percentage in ACC Play. She added a .321 batting average to her defensive performance as she recorded a team-high 16 doubles to go with 41 RBI and nine home runs.

Sherrill was a part of a Seminole defense that finished second in the country in fielding percentage (.982) while turning 25 double plays.

Sydney Sherrill has been named to the All-ACC first team in all four years that the honor was given out during her time at FSU. She is FSU’s and the ACC’s all-time doubles leader with 82 in her career. Sherrill also ranks second at FSU in career walks (186) and runs scored (225) and third in home runs (43) and RBI (209). Sherrill also leaves Florida State second all-time in assists with 555.

Amongst active players, Sherrill ranks first in games played (283), first in doubles (82), first in walks (186) and fourth in runs scored (225).