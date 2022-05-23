Florida State Softball’s Season Comes To An End With Two Losses To Mississippi State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State softball team (54-7) lost 5-0 and 4-3 to Mississippi State (37-25) on the final day of the Tallahassee Regional.

Florida State finished the season with 54 wins, becoming the 21st Florida State softball team to win 50 or more games in a season. It is the eighth time a Lonni Alameda coached team has reached 50 wins. FSU’s 49-5 record in the regular season was the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The Seminole also earned their 18th ACC Championship last weekend.

In game one, the Seminoles recorded only two hits while the Bulldogs recorded five and scored two runs in the third inning and three runs in the sixth inning to win 5-0.

Florida State jumped out to an early lead in game two of the day, scoring two runs in the first inning. After Danielle Watson struck out two Bulldog batters in the first inning, the FSU bats came out hot with three hits. Kaley Mudge led off with a triple off the left-centerfield wall and one pitch later Sydney Sherrill hit a two-run home run to straightaway centerfield.

Mississippi State got one run back in the second inning on a sacrifice fly but Florida state took back the two-run lead in the bottom of the inning. Mudge earned her second hit of the day, this time a double off the left-field wall to score Josie Muffley from first and give FSU a 3-1 lead.

MSU took their first lead of the game after scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Bulldogs had a pair of singles off Danielle Watson before Kathryn Sandercock entered to pitch. Sandercock then walked a runner and allowed two singles putting Mississippi State up 4-3.

That would be all MSU needed as they would advance to the Super Regional round with a 4-3 win.