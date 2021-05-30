Florida State softball withstands another major test, remaining poised for national title run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It took a full nine innings to do so but Florida State softball punched their ticket to the Women's College World Series in dramatic fashion Friday night in a walk-off win over LSU. Another testament to the team’s resilience.

All throughout the season it’s been a team effort from top to bottom that has FSU packing their bags for Oklahoma City chasing another national title. And in particular the five seniors on the Seminole roster have taken on their own sense of responsibility to make sure that exact scenario became a reality. It hasn’t always been an easy road to get to where they are now, but head coach Lonni Alameda said after the game that her team was ready for this opportunity and left nothing on the field.

“I’m still somewhat numb from this whole thing right now. It’s crazy I didn’t even know what to say to the team afterwards. I’m so proud of them. Anna (Shelnutt) had tears,(Elizabeth) Mason, Cas (Davis) had tears. They just put it all out there and we’ve been tested," Alameda said. "Tested with our leadership, we’ve been tested with our culture, we’ve been tested with the season. And we didn’t let the fabric fray, we kept pulling together and pulling together.”

The Women’s College World Series begins June 3rd and we’ll have all your Florida State coverage leading up to it right here on ABC 27.

