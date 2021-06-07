Florida State softball wins another elimination game, this time over Alabama

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (47-11-1) stayed alive on Sunday afternoon with a 2-0 win over No. 3 Alabama (52-8). The teams played 1.1 innings before a 2:36 weather delay struck.

The Seminoles were led by Dani Morgan who went 2-for-3 and scored both of the Florida State’s runs. The win snapped Alabama’s 20 game winning streak.

The Seminoles have now won their last seven Women’s College World Series elimination games. The seven straight elimination wins are the WCWS record.

No. 3 Alabama 0, No. 10 FSU 2

Caylan Arnold started for the Seminoles and pitched 4.2 innings for the Seminoles. She only allowed two hits and struck out five Crimson Tide batters.

Kathryn Sandercock entered in relief with two outs in the fifth inning and runners on first and second. She forced a ground out to second base. In the sixth inning, Sandercock put the Alabama batters down in order. She did it again in the seventh. Sandercock shut down Alabama not allowing a single runner to reach base.

Florida State broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk. Dani Morgan led off the inning with a single back to the pitcher. Two batters later Anna Shelnutt singled through the left side to put runners on first and second with one out. Kaley Mudge singled to the shortstop to load the bases for Sydney Sherrill with two outs. She faced seven pitches as she walked in Dani Morgan.

The Seminoles put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth after Dani Morgan scored her second run of the game. With two outs, Morgan tripled off the wall in right-center. Josie Muffly sent her home four pitches later after singling through the right side.

Scoring Summary

B5 | Sydney Sherrill walked with the bases loaded, scoring Dani Morgan. (FSU 1, Alabama 0)

B6 | Josie Muffley singled through the right side, scoring Dani Morgan. (FSU 2, Alabama 0)

Up Next

Florida State plays Alabama on Monday, June 7 at 7:00 pm ET. If the Seminoles win they advance to the championship series that will be played Tuesday through Thursday.

