Florida State softball tops Oklahoma State in ninth inning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 4 Florida State (44-5) opened their two-game series against No. 7 Oklahoma State (39-7) with a 2-1 extra-inning win on Thursday evening.

The Noles wore pink jerseys that are being auctioned off to raise money for the Tallahassee Memorial Health Care Walker Breast Center.

Danielle Watson pitched seven innings totaling five strikeouts while allowing just one run. Mack Leonard entered the game in the eighth inning and grabbed the final six outs while not allowing a single hit.

Oklahoma State’s single run came in the top of the third off two hits. The Seminoles responded in the following inning with Kaley Mudge and Sydney Sherrill getting on base after a single and a walk. Both Mudge and Sherrill advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Leonard then stepped up to the plate and hit a single to shallow right field to bring Mudge home and tie the game.

The teams would trade several outs before the Noles strong defense came into play in the top of the seventh inning when Mudge provided two spectacular diving catches for the first and third outs of the inning.

Leonard replaced Watson in the eighth inning and sat down six of the seven batters she faced over two innings. Sherill would come up with another spectacular play in the ninth when she dove at third base to tag out the runner.

In the bottom of the ninth, Sherrill, Harding and Leonard reach base with one out to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Devin Flaherty stepped up to bat and hit a groundball to the shortstop but thanks to an overthrow to the catcher, Sherrill was able to slide home and win the game for the Noles.

The victory extended FSU's win streak to six and a historic 44-5 record to start the season. It was Florida State’s fourth walk-off of the season. FSU is now 12-2 against ranked teams.

