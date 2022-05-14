Florida State softball tops Duke, advances to ACC championship game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — No. 3 Florida State (51-5) is headed to the ACC Championship game after an 8-6 win over No. 12 Duke (41-8).

The Seminoles had an offensive explosion in the top of the fifth inning, scoring five runs on four hits.

Jahni Kerr led off with a walk and two batters later, Chloe Culp gave FSU a 2-0 lead with her second home run of the season. Josie Muffley then singled on a bunt and came around to score on a Kaley Mudge double down the left-field line.

Kalei Harding capped off the inning with her 14th home run of the season over the scoreboard in left field.

Duke punched back in the bottom of the second inning with one run on two hits. An Ana Gold double scored Caroline Jacobson.

The Blue Devils would go on to score six unanswered runs to take a 6-5 lead.

Down one run in the top of the six, the Florida State offense got its wheels turning.

Michaela Edenfield led off with a bloop single to right field.

Hallie Wacaser then reached on a fielder’s choice. With a runner on second Josie Muffley reached on another fielder’s choice but Autumn Belviy was safe at third due to an error.

A Mudge single to shortstop tied things up at six and three pitches later a Sydney Sherrill double through the left side, giving the Noles an 8-6 lead.

Danielle Watson started in the circle for the Noles and pitched 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

Kathryn Sandercock entered in relief with one out in the fourth inning and held the Duke offense to two runs on five hits with five strikeouts. Sandercock improved to 28-1 on the season.