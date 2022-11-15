Florida State softball team unveils 2023 regular season schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State softball and head coach Lonni Alameda announced their schedule for the 2023 season. This season marks the 40th season of fastpitch softball at Florida State.

The Seminoles will play a total of 54 games in the regular season with 30 of those at JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex.

In total, Florida State plays against 13 teams that made the NCAA Tournament a season ago and five teams that were in the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

FSU plays seven midweek games this season – Florida A&M (February 14), North Florida (February 22), at Oklahoma (March 14), Jacksonville (April 12), at Stetson (April 18), Florida (April 26) and at Florida (May 3).

Florida State opens its season at home on February ninth as they host the JoAnne Graf Classic. The Noles will play two games each against Lipscomb and Longwood and one game against Purdue over a three-day period. FSU then heads to Clearwater, Fla. to be a part of the Clearwater Elite Invitational (February 16-19). The opponents for the Clearwater Invitation will be announced at a later date.

FSU then hosts a pair of tournaments as they welcome FGCU, Lamar and Troy to Tallahassee for the Unconquered Invitational (February 23-25) and UMass, Colgate and Georgia Southern for the third and final home tournament of the regular season (February 3-5).

The Seminoles then hit the road to play three games at Oklahoma State, with two against OSU (March 10 and 12) and one against Louisiana (March 11) and a single game at Oklahoma (February 14) before beginning ACC play against Syracuse in Tallahassee (March 17-19). The Noles play 24 conference games across eight series, four at home and four on the road.

Florida State’s four ACC home series are against Syracuse (March 17-19), Georgia Tech (March 31-April 2), Virginia (April 14-16) and Louisville (May 5-7). The four road conference series are against Duke (March 24-26), Clemson (April 6-8), Virginia Tech (April 21-23) and at Notre Dame (April 28-30).