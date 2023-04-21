Florida State softball team tops Virginia Tech in Game 1 of ACC series

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WTXL) — The Florida State University softball team defeated Virginia Tech 4-1 Thursday at Tech Softball Park.

The game featured nationally ranked teams as FSU is No. 5, while Virginia Tech is No. 22.

Florida State (37-8,14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored a run in the top of the second inning, two runs in the fifth inning and a run in the sixth inning.

Virginia Tech (33-13,12-7 ACC) scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Devyn Flaherty, Kalei Harding and Mack Leonard each had a hit with an RBI in the game for the visiting Seminoles.

Cameron Fagan led the Hokies with three hits.

FSU’s Kathryn Sandercock got the start in the circle and pitched six innings, gave up five hits, an earned run, a walk for the win. Her overall record is 16-3 on the season.

Makenna Reid pitched an inning to earn the save.

The ACC series continued Friday and is scheduled to conclude Saturday.

