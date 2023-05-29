Watch Now
Florida State softball team to begin play at Women's College World Series against Oklahoma St.

Game Thursday at 7 p.m. eastern time
(Credit: Florida State University Athletics)
Posted at 11:46 PM, May 28, 2023
The Florida State softball team will get the primetime spotlight in their opening game of the Women’s College World Series as they will take on No. 6 Oklahoma State Thursday night at 7 p.m. eastern on ESPN at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla.

If the Seminoles win, they will advance to the winner’s bracket where they will play the winner of Washington and Utah at 7 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.

The loser’s bracket game will be at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Friday on ESPN.

The Seminoles are making their 12th appearance in the Women’s College World Series.

The past two times the Seminoles have been in Oklahoma City, they have reached the Championship Series as they won the title in 2018 and were the national runner-up in 2021.

