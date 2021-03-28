Florida State softball sweeps Boston College with run-rule victory

CHESTNUTT HILL, Mass. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 13 Florida State softball team (20-6) swept the series against Boston College (5-15) on Saturday. The Seminoles earned a 4-1 win and a 10-2 run-rule victory.

Game 3: Florida State 4, Boston College 1

Danielle Watson started and pitched 3.2 innings for the Noles in game one of the day. She allowed two hits and one run with six strikeouts.

Kathryn Sandercock entered the game with two outs in the fourth inning and threw 3.1 innings, allowing three hits and no runs with four strikeouts.

Boston College struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run to left field by Jenna Ergle.

The Seminoles were being no-hit into the sixth inning but the Noles found their bats and scored four runs on two hits. Devyn Flaherty led off the inning with a walk. Two batters later, Kalei Harding walked to put runners on first and second with one out for Anna Shelnutt. Shelnutt then singled to right field scoring Flaherty. One pitch later Sydney Sherrill made it 3-0 with a hard-hit single off of the second baseman, scoring Shelnutt and Harding. Sherrill scored next after Josie Muffley flew out to center field. She advanced to third before scoring on a throwing error by the centerfielder.

Game 4: Florida State 10, Boston College 2

Caylan Arnold started and pitched four innings for the Noles in game two of the day. She allowed five hits and two runs with seven strikeouts.

Emma Wilson came in to pitch in the fifth inning and pitched one inning, allowing one hit and no runs with no strikeouts.

Florida State got on the board first in the third inning when Kalei Harding singled up the middle with two outs to score Devyn Flaherty.

Boston College bounced right back and took the lead in the bottom of the third inning with two runs. Emme Martinez started things for the Eagles with a single up the middle, scoring CC Cook. Jenna Ergle then singled down the left-field line, scoring Ellie Mataya from third and giving BC a 2-1 lead.

The Seminoles were not down for long as they scored four runs in the fourth inning, all with two outs. With two outs, Cassidy Davis walked. Kaia LoPreste then singled putting runners on first and second with two outs for Dani Morgan who loaded the bases with a single of her own. Devyn Flaherty then singled down the right-field line scoring LoPreste and Davis, giving FSU a 3-2 lead.

One batter later, FSU loaded the bases for Kalei Harding who hit her third triple of the season and third this weekend to clear the bases giving the Seminoles a 6-2 lead heading into the fifth inning.

The Seminoles had a repeat performance in the fifth inning, this time scoring four runs. Sydney Sherrill led off with a double down the right-field line. Kaley Mudge then had a bunt single to put runners on first and second for Cassidy Davis who reach on a fielder’s choice.

For the second straight inning, the Seminoles loaded the bases, this time bringing Kaia LoPreste up to bat. She singled to center field, scoring two runs for the Noles. Dani Morgan then singled to right field scoring one more. Devyn Flaherty wrapped up the scoring on the day for the Seminoles, hitting into a double play but scoring LoPreste from third.

Up Next

Florida State is home next weekend as they host Notre Dame in a four-game series.

Follow Florida State softball on Twitter (@FSU_Softball) and Instagram (fsusoftball), and like our Facebook page (Facebook.com/FSUsoftball) to keep up to date with everything about Seminole softball.

