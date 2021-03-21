Florida State Softball splits on the final day of the War Eagle Battle

AUBURN, Ala. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 13 Florida State softball team (16-6) split their games on day two of the War Eagle Battle with a 3-2 win over Kennesaw State (9-13) and a 2-1 loss to Auburn (17-6).

Florida State 3, Kennesaw State 2

Danielle Watson started and pitched 3.1 innings for the Noles in the circle as she allowed two hits and no runs with four strikeouts.

Kathryn Sandercock entered the game with one out in the fourth inning and pitched the final 3.2 innings for FSU, allowing four hits and two runs allowed with three strikeouts.

Florida State got on the board in the first inning for the third time this weekend with one run. Elizabeth Mason reached on a fielding error by the third baseman and then stole second, before advancing to third on another Kennesaw State error. Anna Shelnutt laid down a bunt that scored Mason, giving FSU an early 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, both teams put up a pair of runs. Josie Muffley laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Devyn Flaherty from third and one batter later Kiersten Landers scored on a single from D’Aun Riggs.

Kennesaw State narrowed the Seminole lead back to one in the bottom of the fifth with two runs of their own. After three singles, Kennesaw State plated one run. The Owls then loaded the bases and scored one more run after Christen Florence was hit by a Kathryn Sandercock pitch.

Scoring Summary

T1 | Anna Shelnutt laid down a bunt that scored Elizabeth Mason from third. (Florida State 1, Kennesaw State 0)

T5 | A sac bunt by Josie Muffley scored Devyn Flaherty from third. (Florida State 2, Kennesaw State 0)

T5 | A single to the shortstop by D’Aun Riggs scored Kiersten Landers from third. (Florida State 3, Kennesaw State 0)

B5 | Faith Alexander singled through the left side, scoring Katie Greep. (Florida State 3, Kennesaw State 1)

B5 | Christen Florence was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Hope Jiles. (Florida State 3, Kennesaw State 2)

Florida State 1, Auburn 2

Caylan Arnold started and pitched 4.2 innings for the Noles in the circle against Auburn as she allowed six hits and two runs with four strikeouts.

Kathryn Sandercock came in to pitch in relief with two outs in the fifth inning. She pitched 0.2 innings, allowing no hits and no runs.

Emma Wilson entered the game to pitch with one out in the sixth inning. She faced two batters and pitched into a double play at third base to end the sixth.

Florida State struck first in the second inning with one run. Sydney Sherrill led off the inning with a walk. She advanced to third after a failed attempt at a double play by the Auburn defense. Devyn Flaherty then sent Sherrill home with a ground out to first base.

Auburn grabbed the lead in the third inning with two runs. The Tigers had three straight base hits to lead off the inning and load the bases. Sydney Cox then stepped into the box and hit a double to right field scoring two runs, leaving runners on second and third with no outs. Caylan Arnold and the FSU defense did not allow Auburn to do anymore offensively as they would get three straight outs.

Florida State led off the seventh with a Sydney Sherrill triple down the right-field line. The Noles could not convert though as the Tigers recorded three straight outs to end the game.

Scoring Summary

T2 | Devyn Flaherty grounded out to first scoring Sydney Sherrill from third. (Florida State 1, Auburn 0)

B3 | Sydney Cox doubled to right field scoring Makenna Dowell and Paige Geraghty (Florida State 1, Auburn 2)

From Head Coach Lonni Alameda:

“It was a hard-fought ball game today. I am really excited about the growth as a team right now. I was excited that we were able to get four games in this weekend and we are getting better. It is now time to get to work and then head up to Boston College.”

Up Next

Florida State heads to Boston College next week for a four-game series against the Eagles.

Follow Florida State softball on Twitter (@FSU_Softball) and Instagram (fsusoftball), and like our Facebook page (Facebook.com/FSUsoftball) to keep up to date with everything about Seminole softball.

