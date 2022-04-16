Florida State softball shuts out North Carolina to open three game series

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (SEMINOLE ATHLETICS) — Florida State (38-4) secured its 17th shutout win of the season as the Noles improved to 12-4 in the ACC after defeating North Carolina (21-21) 2-0 in Chapel Hill.

In what was a pitchers’ duel through the first five innings, the Seminoles broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the sixth inning. Devyn Flaherty singled through the left side with two outs and just a few pitches later Kalei Harding broke the tie with her eighth home run of the season. Harding has now hit four home runs this month.

Kathryn Sandercock pitched her seventh complete game and sixth complete-game shutout of the season to earn her 21st win of the year. Sandercock allowed just five hits while striking out four batters.

