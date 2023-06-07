Florida State softball set for challenge of facing Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WTXL) — Back in the championship series for the third time since 2018, the Florida State softball team is just two wins shy of the programs second national title.

To claim it, the Seminoles will need to go through a top ranked, and back to back national champion, Oklahoma team, who is currently riding an NCAA record 51 game win streak.

Florida State is aware they might not be the favorite, but they are a team with no fear, and the ladies made it clear Tuesday that they are excited to meet the Sooners head on.

"I think that it is just the coolest challenge as a pitcher to put yourself up against the best and see what you have got," said pitcher Kathryn Sandercock. "I'm really excited to face them, and I think it is really cool to have some experience playing them before. They know me a little bit, I know them a little bit, and it should be fun softball this week."

Game one of that best of three championship series is set to begin on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 8:00.