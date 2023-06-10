TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It wasn't the ending the Florida State softball team wanted, finishing national runners-up to Oklahoma at the Women's College World Series, but the welcome home was still the same.

The Garnet and Gold faithful showed the same loved they've showed the Seminoles all season long. Longtime fans to young softball players were all in attendance Friday, and they were excited.

Florida State softball returns from Oklahoma City to warm welcome from fans

"I'm so proud of them," said six year old Quinn Shiley. "Infinity percent."

"Incredibly excited," added Logan and Danielle Radke. "It means a lot."

For the team? They couldn't be more thankful.

"To come back here and just see them back here again wasn't a surprise," said infielder Devyn Flaherty. "We know Florida State's fan base is as loyal as can be. We know how proud of us they are, but we just want to show the love back. I mean we couldn't have done it without them, so no surprise, and it is all love between everything, and just so happy to be back and so happy to see everyone."

"It's been a ride," said catcher Michaela Edenfield. "We've been talking about our mantra this year, let's ride, being rugged and dependable and energetic, and we have done an amazing job this year of showcasing that. Again, glad to have this support in the community behind us."

Florida State finishes the year 58-11.