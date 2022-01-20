Florida State softball ready to learn and grow from last year's lessons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — February 11th is debut day for the Florida State softball team, the first chance to catch last year's national runners up. It was heartbreak not coming back to Tallahassee with a national title, but this team says they learned a lot from last year.

There were a ton of ups and downs last season, and this Seminole squad showed a lot of fight in getting through them. Even with a lot of new faces this season. That toughness is ingrained in the Seminole's culture, and they're ready to showcase more of it in 2022.

"Not even thinking we would make it that far with the season we had," said graduate student Sydney Sherrill. "I think we learned so much just form the team we had last year. Just taking those things we did learn and trying to build it."

"Everyone loves that journey. It's tough to lose games, but we had so many moments with so many people stepping up," added head coach Lonni Alamedia. "Definitely for our coaching staff and our team, the journey was tremendous."

Florida State faces Mercer for their first game of the season, which kicks off the JoAnne Graf Classic.

