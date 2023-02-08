Florida State softball ready for season opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new season of Florida State softball is set to get underway in just a couple of days with the now annual JoAnne Graf Classic, and Team 40 is ready to hit the field.

The Seminoles, not short on talent, as they enter this season as a top five team in the country. Florida State is fresh off another successful fan day, and the ladies are more than ready to just play someone else and head coach Lonni Alameda told us just what she is excited to see in their season opener on Thursday.

"The fun of getting our there and playing, you know it has been a long time since they have played together, so playing each other is just not fun and it's someone else in a different uniform to play," she said. "I am excited to see some of our freshman in moments, Kalei Harding at the plate, Mack Leonard looks awesome right now, so just the ebb and flow of a game and a weekend, and maybe no rain, so yeah, some softball."

First pitch on Thursday against Libscomb is set for 6:00.