Florida State softball ready for big week ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 35 and 2. That's where the Florida State softball team stands as we enter the final month of the regular season. The third ranked Seminoles have two big match-ups this week, first against rival, and sixth ranked Florida, and the second, a weekend series against number five Virginia Tech.

Their match-up with the Gators has become a yearly top ten contest. The Seminoles expect good competition and a rowdy crowd. It's a chance for this team to better themselves, and hopefully gain some bragging rights in the process.

"We're excited about it, but it's business as usual," said head coach Lonni Alameda. "You're getting after practice today, and you're going to face a good team Friday, and a good team Saturday, and a good team Sunday, so it doesn't matter what jersey you are wearing, you have to bring the best self."

"I'm really glad we have the opportunity to do it and in front of the crowds, the Seminole fans are great, and the Gator fans are Gator fans, but I'm glad to be playing in front of them regardless," added Mack Leonard, a senior for the Seminoles.

This weekend's series against the Hokies the highest ranked series in ACC history. Florida State has dominated the conference as of late, winning six straight ACC Tournament Championships until last season.

There are currently four ACC programs ranked in the Top 25, and seeing that growth, and being a part of it, is pretty special.

"We win a championship, and the ACC flag goes up in Oklahoma City and everyone's like we can do it too!" said Alameda. "The belief is there also. I couldn't be more proud of that and I'm really excited for match-ups like this one weekends."

"Over the years I've been here and to be a part of it and watch it grow," said graduate student Sydney Sherrill. "From losing last year's ACC Championship, super tough loss, just knowing that's the growth of our conference is super awesome for softball in general."

Wednesday's match-up with Florida is set for 6:00 in Gainesville. Florida State's three game series with the Hokies starts on Friday.