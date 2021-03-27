Florida State softball picks up two wins Friday over Boston College

CHESTNUTT HILL, Mass. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 13 Florida State softball team (18-6) swept the doubleheader against Boston College (5-13) on Friday. The Seminoles finished off the day with a combined no-hitter in their 5-0 win.

It was FSU’s first no-hitter since March 22, 2019, when Meghan King threw one against NC State.

Game 1: Florida State 3, Boston College 2

Kathryn Sandercock started and pitched her fourth complete game of the season for the Noles in game one of the day. She allowed two hits and two runs with two strikeouts. Sandercock retired the minimum through five innings before two unearned runs were scored in the fifth.

After being held scoreless through four innings, the Seminole offense exploded for three runs in the fifth. Devyn Flaherty started things off with a leadoff first-pitch home run to right-center. With two outs D’Aun Riggs scored from first, showing her speed after a single to right-center by Elizabeth Mason. One pitch later, FSU made their lead 3-0 with a triple down the right-field line by Kalei Harding.

Boston College narrowed the Florida State lead to one with two runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth. The Eagles’ leadoff batter reached on a throwing error by Muffley. BC then singled putting runners on first and second with no outs. A groundball back to Sandercock advanced the runners and a one-out double by Ellie Matay scored Boston College’s first run. Nicole Giery hit a sacrifice fly to center a few pitches later to narrow FSU’s lead to 3-2.

Scoring Summary

T5 | Devyn Flaherty hit a leadoff home run to left-center. (Florida State 1, Boston College 0)

T5 | Elizabeth Mason singled to right-center, scoring D’Aun Riggs from first. (Florida State 2, Boston College 0)

T5 | Kalei Harding tripled down the right-field line, scoring Elizabeth Mason. (Florida State 3, Boston College 0).

B6 | Ellie Mataya doubled to left field scoring Erika Andal. (Florida State 3, Boston College 1)

B6 | A sacrifice fly by Nicole Giery scored Djhane Valido from third. (Florida State 3, Boston College 2)

Game 2: Florida State 5, Boston College 0

The Florida State pitching staff, led by Caylan Arnold pitched a combined no-hitter in FSU’s 5-0 win over Boston College.

Caylan Arnold started and pitched four innings for the Noles in the circle as she allowed no hits and no runs with five strikeouts.

Danielle Watson came in to pitch in the fifth inning and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing no hits and no runs with four strikeouts.

Emma Wilson finished the game off for the Noles, striking out her only batter and the last batter of the game.

Florida State waited until the third inning to put runs on the board in game two but they did it in style. Josie Muffley, D’Aun Riggs and Kalei Harding loaded the bases with two outs for Anna Shelnutt. With two strikes Shelnutt hit a grand slam off of the scoreboard in left field.

The Seminoles extended their lead in the sixth inning with a run scored by Devyn Flaherty. She advanced to third on a pop-up to right by Kaia LoPreste then scored on a throwing error by the second baseman.

Scoring Summary

T3 | Anna Shelnutt hit a grand slam off the scoreboard in left field. (Florida State 4, Boston College 0)

T6 | A pop-up to right field by Kaia LoPreste advanced Devyn Flaherty to third then she scored on an error by the second baseman. (Florida State 5, Boston College 0)

From Head Coach Lonni Alameda:

“I thought it was a good day today. I am really proud of the pitching staff. We had two quality games today in the circle. It is always nice to get a combined no-hitter. I am really proud of them working together, the pitching and the defense. I am looking forward to making some adjustments and getting after two games tomorrow.”

Up Next

Florida State finishes off the series tomorrow with two games at Boston College. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 2 pm. It will be broadcasted on ACCNX.

