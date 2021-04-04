Florida State softball picks up two run-rule wins over Notre Dame at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (23-6) earned two 8-0 run-rule victories over Notre Dame (17-11) on Saturday.

Game 2 - Notre Dame 0, Florida State 8

Danielle Watson started and pitched her first complete game of the season. She allowed just one hit in six innings as she recorded seven strikeouts and allowed no runs.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Seminoles exploded for four runs in the fourth inning. It all got started with a Cassidy Davis double to center field that scored Sydney Sherrill from second base. Kiersten Landers reached first on a wild pitch, putting runners on the corners for Dani Morgan. Morgan singled to left field scoring Kaley Mudge and Landers. Five pitches later, Devyn Flaherty singled up the middle, scoring Morgan, giving FSU a 4-0 lead after four innings.

The Seminoles kept the scoring going in the fifth inning, putting three more runs on the board. With runners on first and second with one out, Josie Muffley singled down the right-field line scoring Anna Shelnutt. Landers helped to plate two more runs with a single up the middle, scoring Muffley and Sherrill.

The Garnet and Gold entered the sixth inning needing one run for a run-rule victory and that is just what Anna Shelnutt did by hitting her third home run of the season, this one a solo shot to left field for FSU’s eighth and final run of the game. The home run moved Shulnutt into a tie for 9th all-time at Florida State with 28 home runs.

Scoring Summary

B4 | Cassidy Davis doubled to center field scoring Sydney Sherrill (Florida State 1, Notre Dame 0)

B4 | Dani Morgan singled to left field, scoring Kiersten Landers and Kaley Mudge. (Florida State 3, Notre Dame 0)

B4 | Devyn Flaherty singled up the middle scoring Dani Morgan (Florida State 4, Notre Dame 0)

B5 | Josie Muffley singled down the right-field line, scoring Anna Shelnutt. (Florida State 5, Notre Dame 0)

B5 | Kiersten Landers singled up the middle, scoring Josie Muffley and Sydney Sherrill (Florida State 7, Notre Dame 0)

B6 | Anna Shelnutt hit a solo home run to left field. (Florida State 8, Notre Dame 0)

Game 3 - Notre Dame 0, Florida State 8

Kathryn Sandercock started and pitched all five innings for the Noles in game two of the doubleheader. She allowed two hits with two strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Florida State once again got on the board for the first time in the fourth inning. Cassidy Davis brought in three runs with a home run deep to left field. With one out, Sydney Sherrill singled to center field. Two batters later, Anna Shelnutt singled through the left side, putting runners on first and second with two outs for Davis, who hit a bomb over the left-field fence.

The Seminoles went off in the fifth inning, recording five runs earning their second run rule victory of the afternoon. Kiersten Landers led off the fifth with a walk and then advanced to third after a stolen base and a wild pitch. One pitch later, Dani Morgan laid down a bunt single, scoring Landers. Devyn Flaherty then walked before Sydney Sherrill singled to left, scoring Morgan. With one out and two on, Kalei Harding hit the first home run of her career to walk it off with a three-run blast to center field.

Scoring Summary

B4 | Cassidy Davis hit a three-run home run to left field, scoring Sydney Sherrill and Anna Shelnutt. (Florida State 3, Notre Dame 0)

B5 | Dani Morgan had a bunt single, scoring Kiersten Landers from third. (Florida State 4, Notre Dame 0)

B5 | Sydney Sherrill singled to left field, scoring Dani Morgan (Florida State 5, Notre Dame 0)

B5 | Kalei Harding homered to center field, scoring Sydney Sherrill and Devyn Flaherty. (Florida State 8, Notre Dame 0)

From Head Coach Lonni Alameda:

“What a fun weekend so far. A four-game series is so tough and we are excited to have the Sunday match-up. I am really proud of our offense and how the pitching and defense are hanging in there. It is really good to see a lot of smiles and a lot of quality plate appearances for the team. Team at-bats were a big thing today. I am excited for us and even more excited for one of our rookies, Kalei Harding, to get her first home run. Overall, it was a good day today and I am looking forward to Sunday.”

Up Next

Florida State and Notre Dame wrap up the series tomorrow at 12 pm on ACCNX

