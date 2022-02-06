Florida State softball makes "Fan Day" experience meaningful for Seminole faithful

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fan day returned to the Seminole Softball Complex for the first time since February of 2020. Bringing out droves of softball fans to get an early glimpse of this year’s team in their annual Garnet and Gold Scrimmage.

But the action even carried into the stands as members of the team interacted with fans and brought the whole day together. As head coach Lonni Alameda told ABC 27, fan day is always special. But when you get to share these moments with the young girls who look up to this Seminole squad. It makes a day like today, that much more meaningful.

LONNI ALAMEDA/FLORIDA STATE HEAD SOFTBALL COACH: “I think when you look at the community and the amount of kids here who were doing the K-time chants. They're Just cheering to cheer. They don’t know who it’s for. It’s just energy and sport. There’s so many things you can learn from it and we really appreciate that. And love being apart of the community .

SYDNEY SHERRILL/FLORIDA STATE INFIELDER: “I just know when I was little the pictures I wanted with softball players, baseball players when I was younger, it made my day. So just to know I can make a little girls day and grow the game and make her want to come out and play the game of softball, it keeps the game growing. And people love this game. And I love to represent softball and FSU softball all together.”