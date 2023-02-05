Florida State softball hosts annual fan day and Garnet & Gold scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team will open their season in less than a week with the now annual JoAnne Graf Classic. Team 40 is ready to roll and on Saturday, the Seminoles would take to the diamond to give fans a little taste as to what they can expect to see this spring.

The Seminole Softball complex was the place to be this weekend as FSU hosted their now annual fan day, along with the Garnet & Gold scrimmage.

Florida State was able to put on display their new scoreboard, and all of the talent that will be on the field this spring. Overall, it was a chance for these great fans and this team to come together and get ready for what is hopefully a great season on the diamond.

"It's kind of the celebration to the kickoff of the season so you have this day circled on your schedule and calendar and what a beautiful day it was for everyone to be out here, and also unveiling the scoreboard and the seating and there is just so many new things and new faces, so it was pretty outstanding," said Florida State head softball coach Lonni Alameda. "The ultimate is softball, and on the field right, that is what everyone is here for, and I think people would come out even if we didn't have seats, they just love it and support it and so it is pretty cool to have the community in our hip pocket."

It was a fun afternoon on the diamond and the season for FSU will get underway on Thursday when they welcome in Lipscomb.