Florida State softball heads to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series

The Florida State softball team is one of eight teams still in the hunt for a national title. Tuesday, the ladies hit the friendly skies, Oklahoma City bound for the Women's College World Series.

"Sitting here, it's surreal, but it's also really cool, because I think we're really proud of the work we've put in, and the opportunity to go compete for a national championship," said head coach Lonni Alameda.

Oklahoma State is their opening round game, a Thursday match-up under the lights. For this team, this is what they've worked towards all season long. They're ready for the moment, and now, they're ready to represent the Garnet and Gold and make this fan base proud.

"I think we've been playing for them all season, I think at this point, anything can happen," said Alameda. "The ball can bounce any way, but we're the most prepared team we can be, and I think we flipped the switch two weeks ago. Everyone's all in, and it doesn't really matter how it happens. To see Autumn Belviy and Amaya Ross coming off the bench and getting sixty feet, there's an electricity about it. Everyone knows their role, they're ready to be all they need to be for us."

Florida State's match-up with the Cowgirls is set for a 7:00 start.

