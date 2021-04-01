Florida State softball happy to be home, despite impressive mark on the road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you were to look up the phrase "road warriors" in the dictionary. We're pretty sure you’d see the Florida State softball team photo right next to it. The Seminoles have compiled an impressive 8-1 overall mark on the road so far this season.

But they’d be the first to tell you coming back to Tallahassee for a four-game series against ACC foe Notre Dame is refreshing and long overdue. March 13 marked the last time Lonni Alameda’s squad was inside the Seminole Softball complex. Fans have been waiting eagerly to get their Noles back in front of the home crowd to watch the 10th ranked team in the nation continue their dominant season.

“Yea I mean it’s always great to be back at home especially because the weather is so incredibly awesome. It makes you long to be here. But sleeping in your own bed, having your fans, everything is pretty routine for you. It’s nice to have our second opener for the ACC.”

The first pitch between FSU and the Fighting Irish Friday night is scheduled for 5 p.m.