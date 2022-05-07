Florida State Softball: Game Two Against NC State Delayed

RALEIGH, NC. (Seminoles.com) — No. 3 Florida State (47-5) finished off game one against NC State (33-20), defeating them 3-1. The Noles took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of game two before play was called for the day. Play will resume tomorrow at Noon. Game three will be played first on the ACC Network before game two is picked back up afterward.

Game 1: FSU 3, NC State 1

After an overnight delay of 17 hours due to weather, the Seminoles took game one from NC State 3-1.

Florida State struck first for the 37th time this season with a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Kalei Harding started things off with a one-out single to center field and that was backed up by a five-pitch walk of Mack Leonard. Devyn Flaherty then singled up the middle on the second pitch she saw to score Leonard. It was Flaherty’s team-leading 57th hit of the season.

Kaley Mudge gave the Noles a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, her third of the season. Chloe Culp came in and pinch hit for Josie Muffley and singled up the middle before Muffley reentered the game. After fouling off three straight pitches, Mudge hit an absolute bomb over the scoreboard in right field to extend the Seminole lead.

NC State threatened in the final inning, hitting a solo home run with two outs. Danielle Watson then walked two straight Wolfpack batters before the game came to an end.

Emma Wilson earned her ninth start of the season and pitched 1.1 innings allowing just one hit and no runs. Danielle Watson entered in relief for the Noles and pitched the final 5.2 innings allowing three hits and one earned run as she struck out eight NC State batters. The win improved Watson to 15-4.

Game 2

The Seminoles jumped out to a 2-0 lead against NC State in game two before the game entered into another rain delay. Kaley Mudge led off with her second home run in as many days and Sydney Sherrill followed that up with a home run of her own. Mack Leonard then singled up the middle before the game was called due to rain.

UP NEXT

FSU wraps up the regular season tomorrow with the final game against NC State at noon. The game is on the ACC Network. Game three will be played before game two is finished.