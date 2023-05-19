Florida State softball focused on taking things one pitch at a time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team drew arguably the toughest regional in the country. As a three seed, they have MAAC Champion Marist, American champ UCF, and SEC runner-up South Carolina.

For head coach Lonni Alameda, this weekend is about taking things one pitch at a time. She said if they do what they need to do, she likes their chances. To get to this point, to play for a chance to play for a national title is why you grind all season, and now, the Seminoles are just ready to play softball.

"We've had a lot of really cool moments," she said. "Winning the regular season, it was really fun to be able to do that here against a really good team in Louisville. Winning the ACC Tournament is about grittiness and being able to enjoy that part of it. This is just another part to enjoy. You just want your season to keep going so you can enjoy this squad, enjoy this team, the seniors, all that part."

Florida State opens regional play against Marist Friday afternoon at 4:00. UCF and South Carolina play at 7:00. The regional is double elimination, with the championship game is set for Sunday at 4 p.m.

