Florida State softball fans beaming with pride, excited for future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It may not have been the result Florida State fans were hoping to have in Thursday’s NCAA softball national championship game. However, the garnet and gold support were out in full swing all over Tallahassee.

What fans all seem to be sharing this evening is a mutual sense of pride for what this team was able to accomplish. After fighting their way out of the loser bracket, FSU went toe to toe with the number one team in the nation and found themselves one win away from national title number two in program history.

“It was amazing, I’m proud of my Noles. Those girls fought hard. They worked hard for their position. And I mean that first game of the series they really gave them a smackdown and I think they fought really hard in the second and third game," says Florida State fan Emily Wells. "They put up a heck of a fight.”

If you want to continue showing your support for the Florida State softball team you can meet them at MillionAir at 11:30 a.m. on Friday to welcome them home.