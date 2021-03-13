Florida State Softball falls to No. 2 Arizona

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The No. 16 Florida State softball team (12-5) fell to No. 2 Arizona (14-2) in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel.

Both teams combined for 22 strikeouts as the Seminoles recorded 13 between Caylan Arnold and Danielle Watson.

Caylan Arnold started and pitched 5.1 innings for the Noles in the circle as she allowed four hits and one run with a season-high ten strikeouts. Arizona had not been struck out more than nine times in a game this season.

Danielle Watson entered in relief with one out in the sixth inning. She pitched 1.2 innings with one hit and no runs allowed to go with three strikeouts of her own.

After a trio of scoreless innings, Arizona scored the game’s only run in the top of the fourth.

The Wildcats scored the run on a single by Sharlize Palacios to left-center scoring Isabella Dayton from second.

The Seminoles would record three hits, one in the third, fifth and seventh innings. FSU had its best offensive chance in the third inning when Anna Shelnutt reached base on a one-out single to left. Josie Muffley was then walked to put runners on first and second but Florida State could not convert.

From FSU Head Coach Lonni Alameda:

“It was a hard-fought game tonight. This is what a three-game series is all about, making adjustments. We have the rubber match tomorrow and I thought we saw some good things today and there we are in a 1-0 game into the seventh inning, which is just one swing of the bat. It is now time to get some rest, get smarter and get after game three.”

Florida State and Arizona play the final game of the series Saturday at 6 p.m. on ACCNX.