Florida State softball falls to Gators to open weekend series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The No. 16 Florida State softball team (10-4) lost to No. 5 Florida (14-0) on Friday, 5-0. The two teams will meet again in Tallahassee Saturday at 6 pm.

“It was a tough day for us today, but this is why we play two games in this series," said FSU Softball head coach Lonni Alameda. "Lucky enough for us it is tomorrow and we get a chance to make some adjustments and come out and battle tomorrow. It will be nice to be back home in the plex."

Caylan Arnold started and pitched four innings for the Noles in the circle as she allowed two hits and one run with five strikeouts.

Danielle Watson entered in relief in the fifth inning and pitched two complete innings, allowing three hits and four runs.

Neither team had anything going until the fourth inning when Florida would get on the board first with a solo home run by Charla Echols to right field.

Florida would extend their lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth with their second home run of the game, this one was a three-run shot by Kendyl Lindaman to left field. The Gators would put up one more run in the sixth inning to make it 5-0.

Florida State could not get the offense clicking as they would record just one hit and three walks.

Florida State plays the Gators again tomorrow at home at 6 p.m. on ACCNX.