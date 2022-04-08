Florida State softball excited to showcase what matters most for Player's Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team already with a win over the sixth ranked team in the country this week . This weekend, the third ranked Seminoles host number five Virginia Tech... it's the highest ranked ACC match-up in the history of the conference, and for Florida State, it's a special weekend for another reason too.

"On the back of my jersey, it says Gazelle, which was my dad's nickname in college," said senior Mack Leonard. "I chose that because he passed away. I just kind of play for him."

For Leonard, choosing who or what to represent this weekend was easy.

"I'm really grateful that I can, and Coacha gave us this opportunity."

An opportunity to express who they are, where they're from, or to honor a loved one. Player's Weekend gives fans a chance to learn a little more about this Florida State softball team.

"What a cool way to share our personalities, what drive us, what inspires us," said head softball coach Lonni Alameda. "I think that goes back to our family mindset is really trying to get to know each other. It's about the people first."

"It's just been awesome to grow that connection and now I'm a senior, they've learned so much about me, and I really feel like I know a good part of our fan base," added graduate student Sydney Sherrill, who is sporting her home state of Oklahoma on the back of her jersey this weekend.

It's part of what makes playing at Florida State so special.

"They're going to follow us wherever we go and cheer us on," said Sherrill. "I know I keep saying it, but it's just so awesome to be a part of and I'm just so thankful for it."

"It does make it special for us too," said Alameda. "Lot of these kids are coming far away from home. These become their family and friends every single game and we're so appreciative of that.

Thankful for the chance to represent something, or someone, that means so much to them.

"I know my mom is obviously very proud of me as well, so she is glad I'm representing him and our family and being able to be proud that I'm his daughter," said Leonard.

Florida State will wear the special jerseys Friday and Sunday. Game one against Virignia Tech is set for Friday night at 6:00.

