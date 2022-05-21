Florida State Softball Earns Second Straight Run Rule Victory To Advance to Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The second-seeded Florida State Seminoles (54-5) advanced to the final day of the Tallahassee Regional with an 8-0, five-inning, win over USF (45-15).

The win marked the 100th postseason win in school history. It was also the 24th consecutive regional win for the Seminoles dating back to 2013, this is the longest active streak in the country.

The Florida State offense exploded for seven runs in the first inning. Those seven runs came off six Seminole hits. FSU had four singles, two doubles and walked twice as 13 FSU batters came to the plate. Four players in the Garnet and Gold reached base before USF was able to record an out in the first inning.

Florida State capped off the game with a solo home run from Amaya Ross in the top of the fifth inning. She came in to pinch-hit in the lead-off position and sent her third home run of the season over the left-field fence.

The Florida State defense was on fire today allowing only one USF runner on base and that came in the first inning. Kathryn Sandercock earned her 30th win of the season. She pitched four innings and allowed just one hit as she recorded two strikeouts. Mack Leonard finished off the game by getting the last three outs on just five pitches.

Florida State will play the winner of game five tomorrow at 4 PM.