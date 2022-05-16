Florida State Softball Earns No. 2 National Seed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — For the eighth consecutive season, the Seminoles are set to host an NCAA Regional as they are the No. 2 national seed. Florida State (52-5) will begin the 2022 NCAA Softball Championship at home on Friday, May 20 against Howard (31-22) at 8:30 pm on ESPN+. Florida State enters the NCAA Tournament coming off its 18th ACC Tournament Championship.

Mississippi State (33-24) and USF (44-14) are the other two teams in the Tallahassee Regional and will play on Friday at 6:00 pm on ESPNU. All games on the weekend will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

The Seminoles have faced a total of 12 teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament field, posting a combined record of 19-2. FSU has earned 14 wins over national seeds, including wins over No. 3 Virginia Tech, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Oklahoma State (twice), No. 10 Clemson (four times), No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Duke, No. 14 Florida (twice) and No. 16 UCF.

The double-elimination regional will conclude on Sunday, May 22 and the winner of the 2022 NCAA Tallahassee Regional will match up with the winner of the Missouri Regional in the NCAA Super Regional round on May 26-29. If Florida State wins its regional, it will host the winner of the Missouri Regional.

It marks the 22nd consecutive season that the Noles have reached the regional round.