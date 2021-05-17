Florida State softball earns No. 10 overall seed, will host NCAA Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — For the seventh consecutive season, the Seminoles are set to host an NCAA Regional as they are the No. 10 national seed. Florida State (39-10-1) will begin the 2021 NCAA Softball Championship at home on Friday, May 21 against Kennesaw State (26-25) at 4:30 pm on ESPN 3.

Auburn (27-22) and UCF (39-17-1) are the other two teams in the Tallahassee Regional and will play on Friday at 2:00 pm on ESPN 2 All games of the weekend will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

The Seminoles have faced a total of eight teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament field, posting a combined record of 15-7, including wins over No. 4 Florida, No. 8 Missouri, No. 11 Arizona (twice) and No. 13 Duke (three times).

The double elimination regional will conclude on Sunday, May 23 and the winner of the 2021 NCAA Tallahassee Regional will match up with the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional in the NCAA Super Regional round on May 28-30. If Florida State wins its regional, it heads to LSU if the Tigers also win their regional.

It marks the 21st consecutive season that the Noles have reached the regional round.

Reserved seats for the NCAA Softball Regional are sold out. However, a limited number of single day Berm tickets will be available on the morning of each game day on Seminoles.com/tickets. If you have any questions, regarding tickets please contact the FSU ticket office at 850-644-1830 or via email at ticketoffice@seminoles.com .

