Sooners top Florida State 6-2, force decisive Game 3 at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (seminoles.com) — Oklahoma scored four runs on five hits in the sixth inning – two on a home run by Jocelyn Alo – and defeated Florida State by a 6-2 score in the second game of the championship series in the Women’s College World Series at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium. The Sooner’s victory sets up a winner-take-all game for the National Championship on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Sooner pitcher Giselle Juarez limited Florida State’s offense to two runs on four hits and improved her record to 22-1. The redshirt senior struck out six Seminoles and didn’t allow a run after the first inning in leading the Sooners from the circle. Juarez limited the Seminoles to two hits over the final six innings after Florida State took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Elizabeth Mason gave the Seminoles the first lead of the game at 2-0 with a home run to left center in the bottom of the first. Her home run scored Sydney Sherrill who reached base on an infield single. Mason’s home run was her second of the WCWS; she also homered in Florida State’s 8-5 win over Alabama on June 7.

In taking the lead in the first inning, it marked the fifth straight game Florida State had scored first.

Florida State, which scored eight runs on 11 hits in winning the first game of the best two-of-three championship series, had four players earn one hit each in Wednesday’s game two. After Mason’s home run in the first inning, the Seminoles managed to get only one runner as far as second base during the remainder of the game.

Florida State starter Kathryn Sandercock held the nation’s highest scoring offense to more than four runs under its scoring average as she suffered only her fourth loss of the season. Her record is now 27-4. Sandercock allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out two. Relief pitchers Caylan Arnold and Emma Wilson allowed a combined one run on four hits in 2.0 innings of work.

Oklahoma sent 10 batters to the plate in scoring four runs in the sixth inning. The Sooners totaled four runs on five hits with one Seminole error in taking the lead against Florida State for the first time in the first two games of the championship series.

Florida State’s Kaley Mudge was held hitless in three plate appearances and enters Thursday’s game with a WCWS record-tying 13 hits. Among the players she is tied with is former Seminole great Jessie Warren who totaled 13 hits when Florida State won the 2018 NCAA Championship.

With her two RBI on her first inning home run, Mason has six RBI in the 2021 WCWS, including three in a win over Alabama which sent the Seminoles to the championship series.