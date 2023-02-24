Florida State softball defeats Florida Gulf Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team defeated Florida Gulf Coast 13-5 in six innings Thursday night in the Unconquered Invitational at the Seminole Softball Complex.

Florida State (11-3) finished the game with 12 hits.

The Seminoles never trailed in the game as they scored at least a run in all six innings.

Leading 9-5 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, FSU scored four runs in the inning to force the end of the game via the run rule.

Katie Dack paced FSU by going 3-for-4 batting with a run scored, a home run and two RBI.

Hallie Wacaser also went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and two RBI, while Kalei Harding posted two doubles with two RBI.

FGCU (7-7) was led by Kayleigh Roper, who hit a three run home run.

Three pitchers went to the circle for FSU as Allison Royalty pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win.

The Eagles used five pitchers during the game.

Up next, FSU plays two games Friday, first against Lamar at 2:30 p.m. and FGCU again later in the invitational.