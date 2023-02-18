Florida State softball defeats Arkansas at Clearwater Invitational

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTXL) — The No. 7 ranked Florida State softball team defeated No. 4 Arkansas 9-6 Friday afternoon at the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie Moore Complex.

Trailing Arkansas 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Florida State (8-1) surged ahead with seven runs in the frame to take a 9-3 lead.

The Razorbacks (5-1) mounted a rally in the top of the sixth inning with three runs to trim the deficit to 9-6.

FSU’s Kathryn Sandercock pitched two innings in relief in the sixth and seventh innings to help the Seminoles secure the win.

Sandercock did not surrender a run during her outing. Ali Dubois got the start in the circle and went 1 1/3 innings.

Makenna Reid, who was credited for the win, pitched 3 1/3 innings, while Mack Leonard appeared in the game.

Arkansas took a 2-0 lead during the top of the first inning, but FSU responded in the bottom of the third inning with two runs to tie the game 2-2.

The Razorbacks added a run in the top of the fourth to edge in front 3-2.

The Seminoles were led offensively by Kalei Harding who went 2-for-2 at the plate with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Katie Dack went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Hallie Wacaser had a double with two RBI, while Kaley Mudge hit a home run and posted two RBI in the win.

Kacie Hoffmann led Arkansas as she went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

Florida State returns to play Saturday at the invitational at 10 a.m. against No. 2 ranked UCLA.

