Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Florida State softball defeats Arkansas at Clearwater Invitational

Seminoles 9, Razorbacks 6
SRS09211.JPG
FSU athletics
Florida State University's Kalei Harding (right) celebrates during the softball game against the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. The Florida State Seminoles won 9-6.
SRS09211.JPG
Posted at 7:50 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 19:52:12-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTXL) — The No. 7 ranked Florida State softball team defeated No. 4 Arkansas 9-6 Friday afternoon at the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie Moore Complex.

Trailing Arkansas 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Florida State (8-1) surged ahead with seven runs in the frame to take a 9-3 lead.

The Razorbacks (5-1) mounted a rally in the top of the sixth inning with three runs to trim the deficit to 9-6.

FSU’s Kathryn Sandercock pitched two innings in relief in the sixth and seventh innings to help the Seminoles secure the win.

Sandercock did not surrender a run during her outing. Ali Dubois got the start in the circle and went 1 1/3 innings.

Makenna Reid, who was credited for the win, pitched 3 1/3 innings, while Mack Leonard appeared in the game.

Arkansas took a 2-0 lead during the top of the first inning, but FSU responded in the bottom of the third inning with two runs to tie the game 2-2.

The Razorbacks added a run in the top of the fourth to edge in front 3-2.

The Seminoles were led offensively by Kalei Harding who went 2-for-2 at the plate with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Katie Dack went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Hallie Wacaser had a double with two RBI, while Kaley Mudge hit a home run and posted two RBI in the win.

Kacie Hoffmann led Arkansas as she went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

Florida State returns to play Saturday at the invitational at 10 a.m. against No. 2 ranked UCLA.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming