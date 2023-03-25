Florida State softball cruises to 4-1 victory over No. 15 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (SEMINOLE ATHLETICS) — Michaela Edenfield’s two-run home run in the second inning gave the No. 7 Florida State softball team (25-6, 4-0) the lead, and they never looked back in a 4-1 win over No. 15 Duke (25-6, 7-3) at the Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, N.C.

In the first meeting between the two teams in Durham, the Noles snapped the Blue Devils’ five game win streak and held Duke to a season-low three hits. The Noles improved to 8-1 all-time over Duke.

After a scoreless first inning, Jahni Kerr just missed a home run by doubling off the top of the wall to put her in scoring position. A groundout put Kerr on third and Edenfield stepped in with two outs and hit her fifth home run of the year well past the center field wall to give the Noles the early lead.

Neither team was able to get anything going in the third inning, but Hallie Wacaser reached on an error to lead off the fourth inning. A fielder’s choice and a ground put Katie Dack on second base, and once again, the Noles used some clutch hitting with two outs, this time from Mack Leonard, to extend their lead. Leonard hit one into shallow center field to bring home Dack to extend the lead to 3-0.

Another error allowed Devyn Flaherty to reach base at the start of the fifth inning, and Dack would eventually bring her home on a single to give the Noles more insurance with a 4-0 lead.

Kathryn Sandercock stifled a Duke offense that came into Friday’s matchup averaging 6.53 runs per game. In five innings, Sandercock gave up just one hit and did not walk a batter while holding the Blue Devils scoreless.

Makenna Reid came in to relieve Sandercock and got out of a jam after the Blue Devils were able to get one run across in the sixth. The Blue Devils got one runner on in the bottom of the seventh but a double play ended the game to give the Noles another ranked win.

Sandercock improved to 10-3 on the season is now just one win away from moving in a tie for fifth on FSU’s all-time career wins chart.

The Noles will look to win the series against the Blue Devils tomorrow at 1 p.m. ACC Network Extra will have the coverage.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Softball), Instagram (fsusoftball) and Facebook (Florida State Seminoles Softball).