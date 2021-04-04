Florida State softball completes weekend sweep over Notre Dame with 3rd consecutive shutout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (24-6) finished off the series sweep of Notre Dame (17-12) on Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 win.

The Seminoles outscored the Fighting Irish 24-1 on the weekend with three shutouts.

Game 4 - Notre Dame 0, Florida State 5

Caylan Arnold started and pitched a season-high six innings in the series finale. She only allowed two hits, while recording seven strikeouts and not allowing a run.

Emma Wilson came in to pitch the final inning and did not allow a hit as she struck out the game’s final batter.

The game was quiet for both teams until the fifth inning, where FSU scored all five of the game’s runs. It all got started with a Kiersten Landers leadoff doubled down the right-field line. Two batters later, Dani Morgan singled to left field, scoring Kaley Mudge who came in as a pinch-runner for Landers.

Devyn Flaherty then singled and advanced to second on an error, putting runners on second and third with only one out for Sydney Sherrill. Sherrill hit the 55th double of her career to score Flaherty and Morgan. Her 55 doubles tie her for second all-time in ACC history, three behind Kristen Dennis of Virginia.

The fifth inning scoring concluded with the third double of the inning, this one by Cassidy Davis down the left-field line. It scoring Sherrill and Kalei Harding who reached on an error two batters earlier.

Scoring Summary

B5 | Dani Morgan singled to left field, scoring Kaley Mudge. (Notre Dame 0, Florida State 1)

B5 | Sydney Sherrill doubled to center field, scoring Dani Morgan and Devyn Flaherty. (Notre Dame 0, Florida State 3)

B5 | Cassidy Davis doubled down the left-field line, scoring Sydney Sherrill and Kalei Harding. (Notre Dame 0, Florida State 5)

From Head Coach Lonni Alameda:

“It was an outstanding weekend for the team. We are on a slow climb of getting better by one percent every day. I am proud of the offense today for sticking to the game plan. The pitchers have been really uniting and Caylan had a great day today. The pitching and defense have been so fun and steady. It was a really good weekend for us.”

Up Next

Florida State host Duke at home next weekend for a four-game series.

