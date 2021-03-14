Florida State softball clinches series with shutout win over Arizona

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The No. 16 Florida State softball team (13-5) took the series over No. 2 Arizona (14-3) Saturday night with a 2-0 win over the Wildcats. The Seminoles have now won back-to-back series over the University of Arizona.

Arizona 0, Florida State 2

Kathryn Sandercock started and pitched 3.1 innings for the Noles in the circle as she allowed five hits and no runs with one strikeout.

Caylan Arnold came in with one out in the fourth and pitched a marvelous 3.2 innings, allowing no hits with eight strikeouts. She combined for 18 strikeouts in nine innings of work against Arizona.

Florida State put the first run on the board in the bottom of the second inning. With one out Sydney Sherrill reached on a walk. She then advanced to third on a Devyn Flaherty single to right-center. One batter later, Josie Muffley laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Sherrill from third.

Neither team scored again until the Seminoles put up one more run in the bottom of the sixth. Kalei Harding led off the inning with a double to left-center. She then advanced to third after a sacrifice bunt from Anna Shelnutt. Sydney Sherrill sent her home on the next at-bat with a hard hit ball to second base, giving FSU an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

Scoring Summary

B2 | Josie Muffley laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Sydney Sherrill from third. (Arizona 0, Florida State 1)

B6 | Sydney Sherrill hit a ball to second base and Kalei Harding beat out the tag at home plate. (Arizona 0, Florida State 2)

From Head Coach Lonni Alameda:

“I am really proud of how Kat and Caylan came out. We played some awesome defense out there today. We got after some timely hitting. Kalei Harding and Dani were running down balls in the outfield, it was a really good team win today. I am excited about where this can take us. We are going to keep working and growing as a team and I am proud of the fight from the girls today.”

Up Next

Florida State hosts North Carolina next weekend in a four game series.

