Florida State softball, beach volleyball earn wins

(WTXL) — The Florida State University beach volleyball, baseball and softball teams were in action Sunday.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Florida State 5, Spring Hill College 0: The Seminoles (20-2) won their first match of the final day of the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Sunday with a sweep of the Badgers (11-8).

FSU’s No. 1 Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff (21-15), No. 2 Anna Long and Jordan Polo (21-8, 21-14), No. 3 Caitlin Godwin and Audrey Koenig (22-20, 21-13), No. 4 Audrey Rothman and Chloe Charles (23-21) and No. 5 Alexis Durish and Makenna Wolfe (21-15, 21-10) led the Seminoles to victory.

Florida State 3, LSU 2: The last match at the invitational featured the tournament host and No. 6 ranked Tigers (17-5) against the fourth ranked Seminoles.

Florida State’s No. 2 duo of Anna Long and Jordan Polo (21-13, 20-22, 15-11), No. 4 Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White (17-21, 22-20, 15-12) and No. 5 duo of Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish (21-19, 21-15) won their matches to help the Seminoles (21-2) secure the match.

Up next, the Seminoles travel west to Manhattan Beach, California to begin play in the East vs. West Invitational Friday against the University of Hawaii.

SOFTBALL

Florida State 7, Duke 3: The Seminoles (26-7, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) secured the victory against the Blue Devils (26-7, 8-4 ACC) in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Sunday in Durham, North Carolina.

The Florida State offense got rolling from the opening inning as FSU scored three runs in the first inning, a run in the second, two runs in the third and a run in the sixth inning.

Kalei Harding paced the Seminoles at the plate as she went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI, while teammate Josie Muffley had two hits with two RBI in the victory.

Trailing 6-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Blue Devils responded with three runs to trim the deficit to 6-3.

Duke’s Gisele Tapia was credited with a hit and an RBI.

In the circle, FSU’s Kathryn Sandercock pitched five innings, gave up three hits, three runs, an earned run, zero walks and registered four strikeouts to secure her 11th win of the season.

According to FSU athletics, the game featured two inclement weather delays. The contest ended in the sixth inning because of travel restrictions.

Up next, Florida State returns to Tallahassee to host Georgia Tech for a three-game ACC series beginning Friday.

BASEBALL

Virginia 15, Florida State 4: The Seminoles (12-12, 3-6 ACC) lost to the No. 8 ranked Cavaliers in an ACC game Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After three innings, Virginia held a 9-0 lead. The third inning featured an eight-run bottom of the fame for UVa.

FSU scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Seminoles' Cam Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning, while Titan Kamaka and Jordan Carrion each had RBI singles.

Virginia’s Jake Gelof went 4-for-5 batting with a three-run home run in the third inning, a run scored and four RBI in the win.

Jack O'Connor got the start on the mound for the Cavaliers and went five innings, gave up six hits, two runs, an earned run, zero walks and posted three strikeouts for the win.

Up next, the Seminoles travel to 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville to take on rival in No. 3 ranked Florida Gators Tuesday at 7 p.m.